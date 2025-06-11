Stocks
RBA

Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $RBA Sells 3,700 Shares

June 11, 2025 — 06:45 pm EDT

Darren Jeffrey Watt, the Chief Legal Officer of $RBA, sold 3,700 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $392,829. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,874 shares of this class of $RBA stock.

$RBA Insider Trading Activity

$RBA insiders have traded $RBA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES FRANCIS KESSLER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 15,700 shares for an estimated $1,535,617
  • JAMES J JETER (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,697 shares for an estimated $1,381,794.
  • ANDREW JOHN FESLER (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,075 shares for an estimated $950,332.
  • DARREN JEFFREY WATT (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $392,829

$RBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $RBA stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP removed 3,918,122 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $392,987,636
  • BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 2,453,804 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,116,541
  • FIL LTD added 1,623,407 shares (+79.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,827,722
  • STATE STREET CORP added 1,430,437 shares (+27.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,472,831
  • VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. removed 1,214,695 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,833,908
  • SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC added 1,184,654 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,820,796
  • THIRD POINT LLC added 950,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,285,000

$RBA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RBA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

