Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $QURE Sells 4,670 Shares

Jeannette Potts, the Chief Legal Officer of $QURE, sold 4,670 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $70,703. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 115,073 shares of this class of $QURE stock.
$QURE Insider Trading Activity
$QURE insiders have traded $QURE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QURE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW C KAPUSTA (CEO, Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,785 shares for an estimated $653,644.
- CHRISTIAN KLEMT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,695 shares for an estimated $293,864.
- JEANNETTE POTTS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,746 shares for an estimated $143,515.
- WALID ABI-SAAB (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $13,891
$QURE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $QURE stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 3,361,803 shares (+372.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,635,111
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 1,767,572 shares (+58.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,736,263
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,641,277 shares (-92.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,397,536
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,037,056 shares (+538.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,992,793
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 773,314 shares (+6441.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,197,128
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 670,187 shares (-91.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,103,982
- STEMPOINT CAPITAL LP added 641,039 shares (+712.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,795,013
$QURE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QURE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
