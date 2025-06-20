Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $QURE Sells 4,670 Shares

Jeannette Potts, the Chief Legal Officer of $QURE, sold 4,670 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $70,703. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 115,073 shares of this class of $QURE stock.

$QURE Insider Trading Activity

$QURE insiders have traded $QURE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QURE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW C KAPUSTA (CEO, Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,785 shares for an estimated $653,644 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEMT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,695 shares for an estimated $293,864 .

. JEANNETTE POTTS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,746 shares for an estimated $143,515 .

. WALID ABI-SAAB (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $13,891

$QURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $QURE stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QURE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QURE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

