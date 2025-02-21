Insider Sale: CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $QS Sells 76,315 Shares

MICHAEL O III MCCARTHY, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $QS, sold 76,315 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $399,219. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,010,523 shares of this class of $QS stock.

$QS Insider Trading Activity

$QS insiders have traded $QS stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAGDEEP SINGH has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 999,840 shares for an estimated $5,504,491 .

. MOHIT SINGH (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 438,501 shares for an estimated $2,453,736 .

. MICHAEL O III MCCARTHY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 309,742 shares for an estimated $1,743,181 .

. KEVIN HETTRICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 271,443 shares for an estimated $1,439,849 .

. FRITZ PRINZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,816 shares for an estimated $132,521 .

. JURGEN LEOHOLD sold 17,435 shares for an estimated $104,610

$QS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $QS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

