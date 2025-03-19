Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $OPEN Sells 535 Shares

Sydney Schaub, the Chief Legal Officer of $OPEN, sold 535 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $607. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,618,576 shares of this class of $OPEN stock.

$OPEN Insider Trading Activity

$OPEN insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,113,645 shares for an estimated $1,666,585 .

. SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 219,880 shares for an estimated $340,925 .

. MEGAN D. MEYER (President, Sell Direct & Svcs.) sold 115,020 shares for an estimated $219,412

CHRISTINA SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) sold 16,011 shares for an estimated $30,542

$OPEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $OPEN stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

