Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $NBIX Sells 1,086 Shares

Darin Lippoldt, the Chief Legal Officer of $NBIX, sold 1,086 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $126,789. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,405 shares of this class of $NBIX stock.

$NBIX Insider Trading Activity

$NBIX insiders have traded $NBIX stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 151,086 shares for an estimated $22,519,636 .

. KYLE GANO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,079 shares for an estimated $9,848,055 .

. DAVID W. BOYER (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,345 shares for an estimated $1,029,074 .

. MATT ABERNETHY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,821 shares for an estimated $610,967 .

. DARIN LIPPOLDT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,345 shares for an estimated $553,852 .

. ERIC BENEVICH (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,341 shares for an estimated $551,966 .

. INGRID DELAET (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,879 shares for an estimated $514,116 .

. JULIE COOKE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,440 shares for an estimated $348,817 .

. EIRY ROBERTS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,437 shares for an estimated $338,488 .

. JUDE ONYIA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,457 shares for an estimated $313,646.

$NBIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $NBIX stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

