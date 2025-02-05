Insider Sale: CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $LOGI Sells 300 Shares

Samantha Harnett, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $LOGI, sold 300 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $28,980. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,348 shares of this class of $LOGI stock.
$LOGI Insider Trading Activity
$LOGI insiders have traded $LOGI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUY GECHT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $202,799
- SAMANTHA HARNETT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 580 shares for an estimated $51,405.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LOGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $LOGI stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,967,133 shares (+64.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $176,510,844
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,385,493 shares (+2315.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,095,348
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. added 1,240,478 shares (+34.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,153,363
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,034,077 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,787,729
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 652,782 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,756,597
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 482,481 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,293,020
- UBS GROUP AG added 467,106 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,913,421
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.