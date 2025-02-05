Insider Sale: CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $LOGI Sells 300 Shares

Samantha Harnett, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $LOGI, sold 300 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $28,980. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,348 shares of this class of $LOGI stock.

$LOGI insiders have traded $LOGI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

GUY GECHT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $202,799

SAMANTHA HARNETT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 580 shares for an estimated $51,405.

$LOGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $LOGI stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

