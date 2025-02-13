Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $IBEX Sells 9,025 Shares

Christina Alice Trofimuk-O'Connor, the Chief Legal Officer of $IBEX, sold 9,025 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $237,267. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 41.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,937 shares of this class of $IBEX stock.

$IBEX Insider Trading Activity

$IBEX insiders have traded $IBEX stock on the open market 114 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 114 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEM II G.P., L.P. PINEBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 709,958 shares for an estimated $14,125,344 .

. MOHAMMEDULLA KHAISHGI has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 271,665 shares for an estimated $5,929,756 .

. GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD RESOURCE has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $3,502,160 .

. SHUJA KEEN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 100,383 shares for an estimated $2,077,217 .

. CHRISTINA ALICE TROFIMUK-O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,638 shares for an estimated $731,568 .

. BRUCE NEIL DAWSON (Chief Sales and CS Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $588,195 .

. ROBERT THOMAS DECHANT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $237,517 .

. GERARD J KLEISTERLEE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $102,750

PAUL JOSEPH INSON (Chief People Officer) sold 1,956 shares for an estimated $48,903

$IBEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $IBEX stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

