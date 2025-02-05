Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $HOOD Sells 25,000 Shares

Daniel Martin Jr Gallagher, the Chief Legal Officer of $HOOD, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $1,290,090. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 706,642 shares of this class of $HOOD stock.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,244,413 shares for an estimated $328,839,518 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $71,346,800 .

. BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,133,196 shares for an estimated $37,607,963 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 543,677 shares for an estimated $20,304,558 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 425,000 shares for an estimated $13,686,665 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 228,152 shares for an estimated $5,948,524 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,628 shares for an estimated $754,342.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

