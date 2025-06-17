Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer & GC of $LFMD Sells 15,000 Shares

Eric Harold Yecies, the Chief Legal Officer & GC of $LFMD, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $183,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 48.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,100 shares of this class of $LFMD stock.

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $1,396,205 .

. STEFAN GALLUPPI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $1,052,657

ERIC HAROLD YECIES (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $183,750

JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFMD forecast page.

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.