Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer & GC of $CMG Sells 113,875 Shares

Roger E Theodoredis, the Chief Legal Officer & GC of $CMG, sold 113,875 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $5,659,280. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 109,815 shares of this class of $CMG stock.

$CMG Insider Trading Activity

$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS E GARNER (Chief Customer & Techlgy Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 156,631 shares for an estimated $9,046,220 .

. ROGER E THEODOREDIS (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 113,875 shares for an estimated $5,659,280

LAURIE SCHALOW (Chief Corp Affairs, Food Sft) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,250 shares for an estimated $1,383,995 .

. JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,406 shares for an estimated $826,255 .

. MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200

$CMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 710 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 888 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CMG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

$CMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Danilo Gargiulo from Bernstein set a target price of $65.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $47.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Eric Gonzalez from KeyBanc set a target price of $58.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

