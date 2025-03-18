Insider Sale: CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $FNKO Sells 18,608 Shares

Tracy D Daw, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of $FNKO, sold 18,608 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $132,937. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 41.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,332 shares of this class of $FNKO stock.

$FNKO Insider Trading Activity

$FNKO insiders have traded $FNKO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C LUNSFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,361 shares for an estimated $1,097,243 .

. ANDREW DAVID ODDIE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 81,963 shares for an estimated $939,208 .

. TRACY D DAW (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,258 shares for an estimated $316,838 .

. CYNTHIA W WILLIAMS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $106,877

JASON HARINSTEIN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $106,408

PENDEVEN YVES LE (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,816 shares for an estimated $29,236.

$FNKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $FNKO stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FNKO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FNKO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D.A. Davidson issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/22/2024

Stifel Nicolaus issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

$FNKO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FNKO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FNKO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $13.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Drew Crum from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $12.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.