Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $EGHT Sells 10,000 Shares

Laurence Denny, the Chief Legal Officer of $EGHT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $30,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 233,791 shares of this class of $EGHT stock.

$EGHT Insider Trading Activity

$EGHT insiders have traded $EGHT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURENCE DENNY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,081 shares for an estimated $144,483 .

. SAMUEL C. WILSON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 26,254 shares for an estimated $48,144

KEVIN KRAUS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 14,401 shares for an estimated $29,148 .

. HUNTER MIDDLETON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,489 shares for an estimated $26,518 .

. SUZY M SEANDEL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,368 shares for an estimated $18,960 .

. ANDREW F. BURTON sold 1,980 shares for an estimated $6,223

$EGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $EGHT stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

