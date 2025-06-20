Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $CRDO Sells 5,000 Shares

James Laufman, the Chief Legal Officer of $CRDO, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $425,350. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 249,346 shares of this class of $CRDO stock.

$CRDO Insider Trading Activity

$CRDO insiders have traded $CRDO stock on the open market 170 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 170 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHI FUNG CHENG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 1,069,641 shares for an estimated $59,901,683 .

. LIP BU TAN has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 704,297 shares for an estimated $53,807,740 .

. YAT TUNG LAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 710,000 shares for an estimated $50,015,503 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH BRENNAN (Pres & Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 158,880 shares for an estimated $6,149,410 .

. DANIEL W. FLEMING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,156 shares for an estimated $2,339,806 .

. PANTAS SUTARDJA, has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,791 shares for an estimated $1,646,515 .

. JAMES LAUFMAN (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,453,422 .

. SYLVIA ACEVEDO sold 32,291 shares for an estimated $1,343,628

CLYDE HOSEIN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $156,973

$CRDO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $CRDO stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRDO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRDO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 03/04, 01/29.

on 03/04, 01/29. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

$CRDO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRDO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

$CRDO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRDO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRDO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $85.0 on 01/08/2025

