Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $CERS Sells 27,457 Shares

Chrystal Jensen, the Chief Legal Officer of $CERS, sold 27,457 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $41,130. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 832,318 shares of this class of $CERS stock.

$CERS Insider Trading Activity

$CERS insiders have traded $CERS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CERS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRYSTAL JENSEN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 110,416 shares for an estimated $174,516 .

. KEVIN DENNIS GREEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,190 shares for an estimated $155,318 .

. RICHARD J BENJAMIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,685 shares for an estimated $129,726 .

. WILLIAM MARINER GREENMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 84,007 shares for an estimated $127,005 .

. VIVEK K JAYARAMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,779 shares for an estimated $67,623 .

. ERIC BJERKHOLT sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $35,700

DEAN A. GREGORY purchased 1,725 shares for an estimated $2,932

$CERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CERS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

