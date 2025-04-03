Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $BEAM Sells 5,674 Shares

Christine Bellon, the Chief Legal Officer of $BEAM, sold 5,674 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $104,121. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 117,294 shares of this class of $BEAM stock.

$BEAM Insider Trading Activity

$BEAM insiders have traded $BEAM stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIUSEPPE CIARAMELLA (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 109,654 shares for an estimated $2,826,220 .

. JOHN M. EVANS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,663 shares for an estimated $1,365,168 .

. AMY SIMON (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,563 shares for an estimated $547,835 .

. CHRISTINE BELLON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,915 shares for an estimated $474,749 .

. BETHANY J CAVANAGH (SVP, Finance and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,419 shares for an estimated $302,942.

$BEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $BEAM stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BEAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BEAM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/06/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

$BEAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEAM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Pickering from Tudor Pickering set a target price of $37.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Rick Bienkowski from Leerink Partners set a target price of $39.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Kostas Biliouris from BMO Capital set a target price of $57.0 on 11/05/2024

