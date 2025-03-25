Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $AVPT Sells 35,000 Shares

Brian Michael Brown, the Chief Legal Officer of $AVPT, sold 35,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $539,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,347,145 shares of this class of $AVPT stock.

$AVPT Insider Trading Activity

$AVPT insiders have traded $AVPT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZHIJIAN LU has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $1,711,500 .

. BRIAN MICHAEL BROWN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $539,000

JAMES CACI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,215 shares for an estimated $346,080

$AVPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $AVPT stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

