Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $AVPT Sells 35,000 Shares

Brian Michael Brown, the Chief Legal Officer of $AVPT, sold 35,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $539,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,347,145 shares of this class of $AVPT stock.
$AVPT Insider Trading Activity
$AVPT insiders have traded $AVPT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ZHIJIAN LU has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $1,711,500.
- BRIAN MICHAEL BROWN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $539,000
- JAMES CACI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,215 shares for an estimated $346,080
$AVPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $AVPT stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,332,813 shares (+56.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,514,742
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,276,258 shares (+566.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,581,019
- PARSIFAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,205,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,419,409
- SIXTH STREET PARTNERS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. removed 1,597,002 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,796,713
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 865,586 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,290,824
- GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 823,423 shares (+4694.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,594,713
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 686,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,341,973
