Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $AMLX Sells 3,678 Shares

February 05, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Gina Mazzariello, the Chief Legal Officer of $AMLX, sold 3,678 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $12,839. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 139,090 shares of this class of $AMLX stock.

$AMLX Insider Trading Activity

$AMLX insiders have traded $AMLX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE M JR MILNE purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $219,800
  • JOSHUA B COHEN (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,911 shares for an estimated $130,753.
  • JUSTIN B. KLEE (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,915 shares for an estimated $130,734.
  • KAREN FIRESTONE purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $106,590
  • JAMES M FRATES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $101,367
  • CAMILLE L BEDROSIAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,863 shares for an estimated $66,566.
  • GINA MAZZARIELLO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,387 shares for an estimated $40,679.

$AMLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $AMLX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

