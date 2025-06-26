Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $AGIO Sells 2,799 Shares

James William Burns, the Chief Legal Officer of $AGIO, sold 2,799 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $93,878. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,650 shares of this class of $AGIO stock.
$AGIO Insider Trading Activity
$AGIO insiders have traded $AGIO stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN GOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,647 shares for an estimated $1,087,334.
- TSVETA MILANOVA (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,255 shares for an estimated $242,881.
- SARAH GHEUENS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,914 shares for an estimated $239,905.
- JACQUALYN A FOUSE sold 7,497 shares for an estimated $194,172
- JAMES WILLIAM BURNS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $93,878
- THEODORE JAMES JR. WASHBURN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 2,272 shares for an estimated $78,134
- CECILIA JONES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $59,701
$AGIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $AGIO stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 2,185,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,020,500
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 1,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,950,000
- BVF INC/IL removed 1,073,755 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,461,021
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 760,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,973,600
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 730,690 shares (+180.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,409,217
- SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 611,098 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,905,171
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 570,177 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,706,186
$AGIO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AGIO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/17, 01/29 and 0 sales.
