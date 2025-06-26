Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $AGIO Sells 2,799 Shares

James William Burns, the Chief Legal Officer of $AGIO, sold 2,799 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $93,878. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,650 shares of this class of $AGIO stock.

$AGIO Insider Trading Activity

$AGIO insiders have traded $AGIO stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN GOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,647 shares for an estimated $1,087,334 .

. TSVETA MILANOVA (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,255 shares for an estimated $242,881 .

. SARAH GHEUENS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,914 shares for an estimated $239,905 .

. JACQUALYN A FOUSE sold 7,497 shares for an estimated $194,172

JAMES WILLIAM BURNS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $93,878

THEODORE JAMES JR. WASHBURN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 2,272 shares for an estimated $78,134

CECILIA JONES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $59,701

$AGIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $AGIO stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AGIO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AGIO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/17, 01/29 and 0 sales.

