Insider Sale: Chief Legal Counsel/Corp. Sec. of $NWBI Sells 9,010 Shares

Richard K Laws, the Chief Legal Counsel/Corp. Sec. of $NWBI, sold 9,010 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $111,543. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 63,486 shares of this class of $NWBI stock.

$NWBI Insider Trading Activity

$NWBI insiders have traded $NWBI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD K LAWS (Chief Legal Counsel/Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,384 shares for an estimated $192,302 .

. TIMOTHY M HUNTER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $131,300

DEBORAH J ESQ. CHADSEY sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $91,441

MARK A PAUP purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $63,300

TIMOTHY B FANNIN sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $45,587

THOMAS K IV CREAL (Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,720 shares for an estimated $21,680

CAREY A. BARNUM (Chief Auditor) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,507 shares for an estimated $18,725.

$NWBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $NWBI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

