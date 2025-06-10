Insider Sale: Chief Legal Counsel/Corp. Sec. of $NWBI Sells 9,010 Shares

Richard K Laws, the Chief Legal Counsel/Corp. Sec. of $NWBI, sold 9,010 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $111,543. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 63,486 shares of this class of $NWBI stock.
$NWBI Insider Trading Activity
$NWBI insiders have traded $NWBI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD K LAWS (Chief Legal Counsel/Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,384 shares for an estimated $192,302.
- TIMOTHY M HUNTER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $131,300
- DEBORAH J ESQ. CHADSEY sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $91,441
- MARK A PAUP purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $63,300
- TIMOTHY B FANNIN sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $45,587
- THOMAS K IV CREAL (Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,720 shares for an estimated $21,680
- CAREY A. BARNUM (Chief Auditor) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,507 shares for an estimated $18,725.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NWBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $NWBI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 576,025 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,923,820
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 457,009 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,493,248
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 412,235 shares (+87.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,955,064
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 391,875 shares (+131.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,710,337
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 376,041 shares (+181.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,520,012
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 279,451 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,359,001
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 253,745 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,050,014
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.