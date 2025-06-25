Insider Sale: Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc of $AVGO Sells 50,000 Shares

Mark David Brazeal, the Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc of $AVGO, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $12,664,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 415,956 shares of this class of $AVGO stock.

$AVGO Insider Trading Activity

$AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,951 institutional investors add shares of $AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,831 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AVGO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AVGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO forecast page.

$AVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $295.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.