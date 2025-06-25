Insider Sale: Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc of $AVGO Sells 50,000 Shares

Mark David Brazeal, the Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc of $AVGO, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $12,664,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 415,956 shares of this class of $AVGO stock.
$AVGO Insider Trading Activity
$AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENRY SAMUELI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 663,976 shares for an estimated $120,576,862.
- HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) sold 117,758 shares for an estimated $29,782,175
- MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $23,003,750.
- KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 56,310 shares for an estimated $14,175,986
- CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $11,808,010.
- CHECK KIAN LOW sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $11,296,800
- EDDY W HARTENSTEIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $918,548
- JUSTINE PAGE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $532,432.
$AVGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,951 institutional investors add shares of $AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,831 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 41,868,805 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,010,094,021
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 24,968,724 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,180,513,459
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 17,985,046 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,011,236,251
- NORGES BANK added 14,996,908 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,476,883,150
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 12,458,783 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,085,974,037
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 12,066,652 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,020,319,544
- AMUNDI added 11,841,131 shares (+101.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,982,560,563
$AVGO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 05/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 04/11, 03/21 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/03, 03/31, 03/11, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/06 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/11, 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
$AVGO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
$AVGO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $295.0 on 06/06/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025
- Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025
