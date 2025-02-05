Insider Sale: Chief Legal and Policy Officer of $FOX Sells 84 Shares

Adam G. Ciongoli, the Chief Legal and Policy Officer of $FOX, sold 84 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $4,546. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $FOX stock.

$FOX Insider Trading Activity

$FOX insiders have traded $FOX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH RUPERT MURDOCH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,057,895 shares for an estimated $48,363,253 .

. JOHN NALLEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 235,355 shares for an estimated $10,039,865 .

. LACHLAN K MURDOCH (Executive Chair, CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 119,705 shares for an estimated $4,675,677 and 1 sale selling 119,705 shares for an estimated $4,675,677 .

and 1 sale selling 119,705 shares for an estimated . ADAM G. CIONGOLI (Chief Legal and Policy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,278 shares for an estimated $69,178.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $FOX stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.