Insider Sale: Chief Legal and Admin Officer of $BKV Sells 15,000 Shares

Lindsay B Larrick, the Chief Legal and Admin Officer of $BKV, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $316,032. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 245,528 shares of this class of $BKV stock.

$BKV Insider Trading Activity

$BKV insiders have traded $BKV stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNIT S PATEL purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $900,000

KIRANA LIMPAPHAYOM purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $450,000

LINDSAY B LARRICK (Chief Legal and Admin Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $316,032

JOHN T JIMENEZ (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 16,500 shares for an estimated $297,000

JOSEPH R DAVIS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $180,000

ANON SIRISAENGTAKSIN purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $144,000

ETHAN NGO (Chf Technical Resources Ofcr) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $90,000

CHRISTOPHER P KALNIN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,000

DAVID TAMERON (VP, Strategic Finance and IR) has made 3 purchases buying 2,100 shares for an estimated $37,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARY RITA VALOIS (Chief Information Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $36,000

TRAVIS LAUER (Vice President of Operations) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $13,500

BRADLEY A BIRKELO (Senior VP, Subsurface) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $9,000

AKARAPHONG DAYANANDA purchased 500 shares for an estimated $9,000

SIMON BOWMAN (Senior Director Midstream) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BKV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKV in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/22/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BKV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKV forecast page.

$BKV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BKV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $24.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $29.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $24.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $23.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.