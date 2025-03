Insider Sale: Chief Legal and Admin Officer of $BKV Sells 15,000 Shares

Lindsay B Larrick, the Chief Legal and Admin Officer of $BKV, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $316,032. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 245,528 shares of this class of $BKV stock.

$BKV Insider Trading Activity

$BKV insiders have traded $BKV stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNIT S PATEL purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $900,000

KIRANA LIMPAPHAYOM purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $450,000

LINDSAY B LARRICK (Chief Legal and Admin Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $316,032

JOHN T JIMENEZ (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 16,500 shares for an estimated $297,000

JOSEPH R DAVIS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $180,000

ANON SIRISAENGTAKSIN purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $144,000

ETHAN NGO (Chf Technical Resources Ofcr) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $90,000

CHRISTOPHER P KALNIN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,000

DAVID TAMERON (VP, Strategic Finance and IR) has made 3 purchases buying 2,100 shares for an estimated $37,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARY RITA VALOIS (Chief Information Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $36,000

TRAVIS LAUER (Vice President of Operations) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $13,500

BRADLEY A BIRKELO (Senior VP, Subsurface) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $9,000

AKARAPHONG DAYANANDA purchased 500 shares for an estimated $9,000

SIMON BOWMAN (Senior Director Midstream) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,800

$BKV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKV in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/22/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

$BKV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BKV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $24.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $29.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $24.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $28.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $23.0 on 10/21/2024

