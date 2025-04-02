Insider Sale: Chief Legal and Admin. Officer of $ALHC Sells 25,000 Shares

CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE, the Chief Legal and Admin. Officer of $ALHC, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $461,632. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 415,022 shares of this class of $ALHC stock.

$ALHC Insider Trading Activity

$ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,243,901 shares for an estimated $18,188,757 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 665,103 shares for an estimated $9,877,895 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 540,961 shares for an estimated $7,983,737 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 215,342 shares for an estimated $3,232,356 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 162,628 shares for an estimated $2,261,074 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,612 shares for an estimated $1,314,336 .

. ROBERT L. SCAVO (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 74,737 shares for an estimated $1,178,518 .

. ANDREAS P. WAGNER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,398 shares for an estimated $421,679 .

. SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,244 shares for an estimated $206,061 .

. JOSEPH S KONOWIECKI sold 6,920 shares for an estimated $95,011

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALHC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALHC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.