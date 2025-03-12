Insider Sale: Chief Legal & Admin. Officer of $CBRE Sells 116 Shares

Chad J Doellinger, the Chief Legal & Admin. Officer of $CBRE, sold 116 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $14,933. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,619 shares of this class of $CBRE stock.

$CBRE Insider Trading Activity

$CBRE insiders have traded $CBRE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL G QUEENAN (CEO, Real Estate Investments) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,401,200

CHRISTOPHER T JENNY sold 8,444 shares for an estimated $1,144,428

EMMA E. GIAMARTINO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,815 shares for an estimated $238,382

VIKRAMADITYA KOHLI (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,049 shares for an estimated $142,024

CHAD J DOELLINGER (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 913 shares for an estimated $115,602.

$CBRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of $CBRE stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

