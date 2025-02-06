Insider Sale: Chief Investment Officer of $PLD Sells 10,997 Shares

Joseph Ghazal, the Chief Investment Officer of $PLD, sold 10,997 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $1,305,783. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 58.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,977 shares of this class of $PLD stock.

$PLD Insider Trading Activity

$PLD insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,197 shares for an estimated $1,976,947.

$PLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 677 institutional investors add shares of $PLD stock to their portfolio, and 715 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

