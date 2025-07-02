Insider Sale: Chief Investment Officer of $AHR Sells 3,860 Shares

Stefan K.L. Oh, the Chief Investment Officer of $AHR, sold 3,860 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $139,346. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $AHR stock.

$AHR Insider Trading Activity

$AHR insiders have traded $AHR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEFAN K.L. OH (Chief Investment Officer) sold 3,860 shares for an estimated $139,346

$AHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $AHR stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

$AHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Dickstein from Jefferies set a target price of $37.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 03/04/2025

