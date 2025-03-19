Insider Sale: Chief Internal Auditor of $FFBC Sells 7,600 Shares

James R Shank, the Chief Internal Auditor of $FFBC, sold 7,600 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $189,392. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 40.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,141 shares of this class of $FFBC stock.

$FFBC Insider Trading Activity

$FFBC insiders have traded $FFBC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS MURRAY OBRIEN sold 11,245 shares for an estimated $321,910

RICHARD S DENNEN (Chief Corp. Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $298,829 .

. VINCE BERTA sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $295,900

JAMES R SHANK (Chief Internal Auditor) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,300 shares for an estimated $286,850 .

. JAMES M ANDERSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,632 shares for an estimated $233,920

CYNTHIA O BOOTH sold 7,700 shares for an estimated $200,508

GREGORY A HARRIS (President, Wealth Management) sold 5,400 shares for an estimated $160,974

SCOTT T CRAWLEY (Controller & Prin Actg Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $87,930

$FFBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $FFBC stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

