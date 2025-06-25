Insider Sale: Chief Insurance Officer of $LMND Sells 6,543 Shares

John Sheldon Peters, the Chief Insurance Officer of $LMND, sold 6,543 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $294,435. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 106,115 shares of this class of $LMND stock.
$LMND Insider Trading Activity
$LMND insiders have traded $LMND stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROUP CAPITAL LTD SOFTBANK has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 3,587,770 shares for an estimated $113,754,896.
- JOHN SHELDON PETERS (Chief Insurance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,921 shares for an estimated $1,532,115.
- TIMOTHY E BIXBY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,159 shares for an estimated $1,315,289.
- MAYA PROSOR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 577 shares for an estimated $19,864.
$LMND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $LMND stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 802,010 shares (+59.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,207,174
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 794,952 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,985,341
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 580,964 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,259,698
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 565,807 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,783,314
- CABLE CAR CAPITAL, LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,715,000
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 469,094 shares (+153.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,743,624
- ANALYST IMS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD. added 316,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,944,452
