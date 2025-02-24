Insider Sale: Chief Innovation Officer of $MCW Sells 30,742 Shares

Joseph Duane Matheny, the Chief Innovation Officer of $MCW, sold 30,742 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $248,087. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,206 shares of this class of $MCW stock.

$MCW Insider Trading Activity

$MCW insiders have traded $MCW stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEDIDIAH MARC GOLD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 585,191 shares for an estimated $4,728,648 .

. JOSEPH DUANE MATHENY (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 279,900 shares for an estimated $2,174,910 .

. VERONICA ROGERS sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $48,625

MARKUS HARTMANN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,754 shares for an estimated $37,821.

$MCW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $MCW stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

