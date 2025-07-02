Insider Sale: Chief Innovation Officer of $BWFG Sells 1,282 Shares

Ryan Jason Hildebrand, the Chief Innovation Officer of $BWFG, sold 1,282 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $47,254. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,051 shares of this class of $BWFG stock.

$BWFG Insider Trading Activity

$BWFG insiders have traded $BWFG stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN H BRUNNER (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,339 shares for an estimated $135,964 .

. RYAN JASON HILDEBRAND (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,167 shares for an estimated $114,153 .

. ERIC J DALE has made 2 purchases buying 1,924 shares for an estimated $64,035 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATT MCNEILL (President & CBO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,876

CHRISTOPHER R GRUSEKE (CEO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,284

KEVIN D LEITAO purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,760

CHRISTINE CHIVILY (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,331 shares for an estimated $44,970 .

. CARL M PORTO has made 3 purchases buying 1,202 shares for an estimated $39,854 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE B SEIDMAN has made 3 purchases buying 1,138 shares for an estimated $37,492 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY R DUNNE has made 3 purchases buying 1,027 shares for an estimated $33,860 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BLAKE S DREXLER has made 2 purchases buying 990 shares for an estimated $31,630 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COURTNEY E SACCHETTI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 445 shares for an estimated $14,533

ANGELO G FUSARO sold 279 shares for an estimated $8,883

$BWFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $BWFG stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

