Insider Sale: Chief Innovation Officer of $BWFG Sells 1,282 Shares

Ryan Jason Hildebrand, the Chief Innovation Officer of $BWFG, sold 1,282 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $47,254. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,051 shares of this class of $BWFG stock.
$BWFG Insider Trading Activity
$BWFG insiders have traded $BWFG stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN H BRUNNER (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,339 shares for an estimated $135,964.
- RYAN JASON HILDEBRAND (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,167 shares for an estimated $114,153.
- ERIC J DALE has made 2 purchases buying 1,924 shares for an estimated $64,035 and 0 sales.
- MATT MCNEILL (President & CBO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,876
- CHRISTOPHER R GRUSEKE (CEO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,284
- KEVIN D LEITAO purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,760
- CHRISTINE CHIVILY (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,331 shares for an estimated $44,970.
- CARL M PORTO has made 3 purchases buying 1,202 shares for an estimated $39,854 and 0 sales.
- LAWRENCE B SEIDMAN has made 3 purchases buying 1,138 shares for an estimated $37,492 and 0 sales.
- JEFFREY R DUNNE has made 3 purchases buying 1,027 shares for an estimated $33,860 and 0 sales.
- BLAKE S DREXLER has made 2 purchases buying 990 shares for an estimated $31,630 and 0 sales.
- COURTNEY E SACCHETTI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 445 shares for an estimated $14,533
- ANGELO G FUSARO sold 279 shares for an estimated $8,883
$BWFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $BWFG stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 90,046 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,717,588
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 62,367 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,882,236
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 60,978 shares (+57.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,840,316
- GM ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 14,119 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $426,111
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 10,143 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $306,115
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 9,953 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,381
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 8,847 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $267,002
