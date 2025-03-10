Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $SERA Sells 3,874 Shares

Robert Gardner Harrison, the Chief Information Officer of $SERA, sold 3,874 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $16,115. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 121,757 shares of this class of $SERA stock.

$SERA Insider Trading Activity

$SERA insiders have traded $SERA stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZHENYA LINDGARDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 107,181 shares for an estimated $659,520 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 42,518 shares for an estimated $272,331 .

. ROBERT GARDNER HARRISON (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 39,786 shares for an estimated $234,990 .

. JOSHUA PHILLIPS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 34,211 shares for an estimated $230,468 .

. AUSTIN AERTS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 31,669 shares for an estimated $202,064 .

. PAUL KEARNEY (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,177 shares for an estimated $159,448 .

. JOHN J. BONIFACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,686 shares for an estimated $70,195 .

. MANSOOR RAZA MIRZA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 584 shares for an estimated $3,687.

$SERA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $SERA stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

