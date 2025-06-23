Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $PGR Sells 1,267 Shares

Steven Broz, the Chief Information Officer of $PGR, sold 1,267 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $329,901. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,620 shares of this class of $PGR stock.
$PGR Insider Trading Activity
$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 61,542 shares for an estimated $16,287,761.
- SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177.
- JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000
- PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 4,669 shares for an estimated $1,305,935
- STUART B BURGDOERFER sold 3,681 shares for an estimated $958,642
- JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097.
- LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416
- KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914.
- JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178.
- DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,490 shares for an estimated $691,398
- STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,534 shares for an estimated $681,886.
- ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915.
- MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565.
- DEVIN C JOHNSON sold 400 shares for an estimated $110,016
- CARL G JOYCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 360 shares for an estimated $99,419
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 936 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 853 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 3,174,632 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $898,452,602
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,814,487 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $796,527,965
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,422,886 shares (+38.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $685,700,966
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,357,486 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $667,192,112
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,051,148 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $580,495,395
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 1,693,735 shares (+215.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $479,343,942
- FMR LLC added 1,414,411 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,292,457
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PGR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PGR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PGR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGR forecast page.
$PGR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $329.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $330.0 on 05/19/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $328.0 on 05/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.