Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $PAYC Sells 289 Shares

Bradley Scott Smith, the Chief Information Officer of $PAYC, sold 289 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $72,466. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,271 shares of this class of $PAYC stock.

$PAYC Insider Trading Activity

$PAYC insiders have traded $PAYC stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD R. RICHISON (CEO, President and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $44,701,419 .

. RANDALL PECK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,490 shares for an estimated $998,127 .

. BRADLEY SCOTT SMITH (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $977,962 .

. FREDERICK C II PETERS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $315,855

J C JR WATTS sold 500 shares for an estimated $109,107

$PAYC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $PAYC stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PAYC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Positive" rating on 01/23/2025

$PAYC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAYC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PAYC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $233.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $245.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $221.0 on 01/23/2025

