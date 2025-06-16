Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $PAYC Sells 289 Shares

Bradley Scott Smith, the Chief Information Officer of $PAYC, sold 289 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $72,466. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,271 shares of this class of $PAYC stock.
$PAYC Insider Trading Activity
$PAYC insiders have traded $PAYC stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHAD R. RICHISON (CEO, President and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $44,701,419.
- RANDALL PECK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,490 shares for an estimated $998,127.
- BRADLEY SCOTT SMITH (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $977,962.
- FREDERICK C II PETERS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $315,855
- J C JR WATTS sold 500 shares for an estimated $109,107
$PAYC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $PAYC stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 1,665,213 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $363,815,736
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 1,505,990 shares (+1918.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $329,028,695
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,430,562 shares (+363.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $312,549,185
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 523,802 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,440,260
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 462,796 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,111,670
- ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD/FI removed 295,018 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,455,532
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 244,408 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,398,259
$PAYC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025
- Barclays issued a "Positive" rating on 01/23/2025
$PAYC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAYC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PAYC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $233.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $245.0 on 03/10/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $221.0 on 01/23/2025
