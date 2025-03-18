Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $GH Sells 3,500 Shares

Kumud Kalia, the Chief Information Officer of $GH, sold 3,500 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $151,060. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,720 shares of this class of $GH stock.

$GH Insider Trading Activity

$GH insiders have traded $GH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KUMUD KALIA (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $355,782 .

. IAN T CLARK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,318 shares for an estimated $244,929 .

. MUSA TARIQ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,668 shares for an estimated $95,208 .

. MEGHAN V. JOYCE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,096 shares for an estimated $94,456.

$GH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $GH stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

