Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $FIVE Sells 700 Shares

Amit Jhunjhunwala, the Chief Information Officer of $FIVE, sold 700 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $87,787. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,890 shares of this class of $FIVE stock.

$FIVE Insider Trading Activity

$FIVE insiders have traded $FIVE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC M SPECTER (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,126 shares for an estimated $926,639 .

. GEORGE HILL (Chief Retail Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $598,200 .

. AMIT JHUNJHUNWALA (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,700 shares for an estimated $212,787 .

. RONALD JAMES MASCIANTONIO (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,242 shares for an estimated $126,771.

$FIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $FIVE stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FIVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIVE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/20/2025

$FIVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIVE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FIVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $107.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $121.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $107.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 03/18/2025

