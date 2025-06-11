Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $CRVL Sells 2,400 Shares

Maxim Shishin, the Chief Information Officer of $CRVL, sold 2,400 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $259,416. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,050 shares of this class of $CRVL stock.
$CRVL Insider Trading Activity
$CRVL insiders have traded $CRVL stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY J MICHAEL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $3,153,109.
- ALAN HOOPS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,252.
- STEVEN J HAMERSLAG sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,787
- R JUDD JESSUP has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,123 shares for an estimated $900,529.
- BRANDON O'BRIEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,237 shares for an estimated $725,373.
- JENNIFER YOSS (Vice President of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,045 shares for an estimated $367,407.
- MICHAEL G COMBS (CEO & President) sold 2,816 shares for an estimated $316,396
- MAXIM SHISHIN (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $259,416
- MARK E. BERTELS (EVP - Risk Management Services) sold 900 shares for an estimated $102,002
$CRVL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $CRVL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 102,958 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,528,207
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 78,644 shares (+23616.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,805,768
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 68,221 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,638,705
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 64,681 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,242,331
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 49,012 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,487,873
- WEST COAST FINANCIAL LLC removed 46,022 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,153,083
- STATE STREET CORP removed 40,199 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,501,082
