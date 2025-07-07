Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $CNO Sells 12,389 Shares

Michael E. Mead, the Chief Information Officer of $CNO, sold 12,389 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $473,257. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,310 shares of this class of $CNO stock.

$CNO Insider Trading Activity

$CNO insiders have traded $CNO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY C BHOJWANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 114,034 shares for an estimated $4,676,711 .

. MATTHEW J. ZIMPFER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 81,600 shares for an estimated $3,329,182 .

. SCOTT L. GOLDBERG (President, Consumer Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $2,043,294 .

. MICHAEL E. MEAD (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,970 shares for an estimated $950,902 .

. YVONNE K FRANZESE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,206 shares for an estimated $429,826.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $CNO stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.