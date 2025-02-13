Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $CNMD Sells 257 Shares

Richard Glaze, the Chief Information Officer of $CNMD, sold 257 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $16,796. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $CNMD stock.
$CNMD Insider Trading Activity
$CNMD insiders have traded $CNMD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD GLAZE (Chief Information Officer) sold 257 shares for an estimated $16,796
$CNMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $CNMD stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 427,670 shares (-78.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,758,026
- NORGES BANK removed 346,569 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,719,182
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 320,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,053,452
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 312,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,385,652
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 232,473 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,719,458
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 224,428 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,140,861
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 160,678 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,996,802
