Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $CNMD Sells 257 Shares

Richard Glaze, the Chief Information Officer of $CNMD, sold 257 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $16,796. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $CNMD stock.

$CNMD Insider Trading Activity

$CNMD insiders have traded $CNMD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD GLAZE (Chief Information Officer) sold 257 shares for an estimated $16,796

$CNMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $CNMD stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

