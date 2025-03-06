Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer of $ALHC Sells 55,403 Shares

Robert L. Scavo, the Chief Information Officer of $ALHC, sold 55,403 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $860,408. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 673,419 shares of this class of $ALHC stock.

$ALHC Insider Trading Activity

$ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,094,713 shares for an estimated $15,399,536 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 783,356 shares for an estimated $10,923,323 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 458,917 shares for an estimated $6,506,113 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 196,659 shares for an estimated $2,781,765 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 106,054 shares for an estimated $1,340,276 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 71,164 shares for an estimated $899,232 .

. JOSEPH S KONOWIECKI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,333 shares for an estimated $863,297 .

. ROBERT L. SCAVO (Chief Information Officer) sold 55,403 shares for an estimated $860,408

ANDREAS P. WAGNER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 14,878 shares for an estimated $213,945

SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) sold 8,550 shares for an estimated $96,273

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.