Insider Sale: Chief Human Resources Officer of $RYTM Sells 982 Shares

Pamela J. Cramer, the Chief Human Resources Officer of $RYTM, sold 982 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $56,190. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,209 shares of this class of $RYTM stock.

$RYTM Insider Trading Activity

$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 79,610 shares for an estimated $5,184,601 .

. JENNIFER L GOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,500 shares for an estimated $4,268,029 .

. LYNN A. TETRAULT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,244,019 .

. PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 19,259 shares for an estimated $1,101,130 .

. JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,825 shares for an estimated $1,030,585 .

. DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) sold 4,278 shares for an estimated $254,241

HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,725 shares for an estimated $216,603.

$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

