Insider Sale: Chief Human Resources Officer of $OPCH Sells 30,996 Shares

Michael Bavaro, the Chief Human Resources Officer of $OPCH, sold 30,996 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $1,030,843. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 40.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,974 shares of this class of $OPCH stock.

$OPCH Insider Trading Activity

$OPCH insiders have traded $OPCH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL BAVARO (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 30,996 shares for an estimated $1,030,843

HARRY M JANSEN JR KRAEMER purchased 43,000 shares for an estimated $969,030

R CARTER PATE sold 1,465 shares for an estimated $47,420

$OPCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $OPCH stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

