Insider Sale: Chief Human Resources Officer of $KDP Sells 12,000 Shares

Mary Beth DeNooyer, the Chief Human Resources Officer of $KDP, sold 12,000 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $400,680. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 178,511 shares of this class of $KDP stock.

$KDP Insider Trading Activity

$KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 2 sales selling 152,950,000 shares for an estimated $4,993,817,500 .

and 2 sales selling 152,950,000 shares for an estimated . ROBERT JAMES GAMGORT (Executive Chairman) sold 416,000 shares for an estimated $14,264,640

MARY BETH DENOOYER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $809,280 .

. ANGELA A. STEPHENS (Senior VP & Controller) sold 7,350 shares for an estimated $251,149

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of $KDP stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KDP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KDP in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KDP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KDP forecast page.

$KDP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KDP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $KDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $35.0 on 02/25/2025

on 02/25/2025 Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $42.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $37.0 on 09/23/2024

on 09/23/2024 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $43.0 on 09/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.