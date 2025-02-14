Insider Sale: Chief Human Resources Officer of $CXW Sells 39,639 Shares

David K Churchill, the Chief Human Resources Officer of $CXW, sold 39,639 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $759,879. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 140,116 shares of this class of $CXW stock.

$CXW Insider Trading Activity

$CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,940 shares for an estimated $1,718,651 .

. DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,000 .

. COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $827,200 .

. HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065 .

. ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680

ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088

MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030

ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000

THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850

STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CXW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $CXW stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.