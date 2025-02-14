Insider Sale: Chief Human Resources Officer of $CXW Sells 39,639 Shares

David K Churchill, the Chief Human Resources Officer of $CXW, sold 39,639 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $759,879. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 140,116 shares of this class of $CXW stock.
$CXW Insider Trading Activity
$CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,940 shares for an estimated $1,718,651.
- DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,000.
- COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $827,200.
- HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065.
- ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680
- ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088
- MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200
- DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030
- ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000
- THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850
- STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CXW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $CXW stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,061,838 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,084,358
- NO STREET GP LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,650,000
- ABRDN PLC removed 612,800 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,322,271
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 579,475 shares (+134.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,330,358
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 553,336 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,029,524
- MORGAN STANLEY added 544,360 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,886,154
- FOREST AVENUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 515,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,204,796
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.