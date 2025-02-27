Insider Sale: Chief Human Resources Officer of $CL Sells 8,000 Shares

Sally Massey, the Chief Human Resources Officer of $CL, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $736,152. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,805 shares of this class of $CL stock.

$CL Insider Trading Activity

$CL insiders have traded $CL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY J III SUTULA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,410 shares for an estimated $8,949,736 .

. NOEL R. WALLACE (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 33,333 shares for an estimated $3,166,635

PANAGIOTIS TSOURAPAS (Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts) sold 20,032 shares for an estimated $1,869,009

SALLY MASSEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $736,152

GREGORY MALCOLM (EVP and Controller) sold 1,054 shares for an estimated $101,120

$CL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 735 institutional investors add shares of $CL stock to their portfolio, and 937 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

