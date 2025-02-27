Insider Sale: Chief Human Resources Officer of $CL Sells 8,000 Shares

Sally Massey, the Chief Human Resources Officer of $CL, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $736,152. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,805 shares of this class of $CL stock.
$CL Insider Trading Activity
$CL insiders have traded $CL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STANLEY J III SUTULA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,410 shares for an estimated $8,949,736.
- NOEL R. WALLACE (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 33,333 shares for an estimated $3,166,635
- PANAGIOTIS TSOURAPAS (Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts) sold 20,032 shares for an estimated $1,869,009
- SALLY MASSEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $736,152
- GREGORY MALCOLM (EVP and Controller) sold 1,054 shares for an estimated $101,120
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 735 institutional investors add shares of $CL stock to their portfolio, and 937 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,432,873 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $584,812,484
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 4,977,087 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,466,979
- FMR LLC removed 4,089,269 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $371,755,444
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 3,835,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,718,305
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,908,468 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,408,825
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,672,174 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,927,338
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB added 2,353,268 shares (+1088.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,935,593
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.