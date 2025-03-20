Insider Sale: Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr of $SERV Sells 380 Shares

Euan Abraham, the Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr of $SERV, sold 380 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $2,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 149,478 shares of this class of $SERV stock.

$SERV Insider Trading Activity

$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $20,550 and 36 sales selling 193,958 shares for an estimated $2,767,701 .

and 36 sales selling 193,958 shares for an estimated . JAMES BUCKLY JORDAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 249,917 shares for an estimated $2,288,133 .

. EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 103,380 shares for an estimated $952,509 .

. TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 55,418 shares for an estimated $705,131 .

. DAVID MICHAEL GOLDBERG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $135,870

$SERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SERV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SERV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

