Insider Sale: Chief Growth Officer of $RDFN Sells 16,209 Shares

Christian John Taubman, the Chief Growth Officer of $RDFN, sold 16,209 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $180,696. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,616 shares of this class of $RDFN stock.

$RDFN Insider Trading Activity

$RDFN insiders have traded $RDFN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIDGET FREY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 156,787 shares for an estimated $1,567,870 .

. CHRISTIAN JOHN TAUBMAN (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,542 shares for an estimated $318,533 .

. ANTHONY RAY KAPPUS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,606 shares for an estimated $202,980.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RDFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $RDFN stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RDFN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDFN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Zelman issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 11/18/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 09/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RDFN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RDFN forecast page.

$RDFN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDFN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RDFN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $6.5 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $10.5 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $11.5 on 10/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.