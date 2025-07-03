Insider Sale: CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER of $PUBM Sells 8,147 Shares

Paulina Klimenko, the CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER of $PUBM, sold 8,147 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $102,353. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,780 shares of this class of $PUBM stock.

$PUBM Insider Trading Activity

$PUBM insiders have traded $PUBM stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJEEV K. GOEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 322,007 shares for an estimated $3,807,752 .

. STEVEN PANTELICK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 107,552 shares for an estimated $1,303,571 .

. MUKUL KUMAR (PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,247 shares for an estimated $299,696 .

. PAULINA KLIMENKO (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,578 shares for an estimated $274,312 .

. AMAR K. GOEL (CHAIRMAN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFF) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,488 shares for an estimated $262,329 .

. ANDREW WOODS (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,094 shares for an estimated $204,540 .

. LISA GIMBEL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,649 shares for an estimated $48,016.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PUBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $PUBM stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.