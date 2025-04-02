Insider Sale: CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC of $BRBR Sells 3,192 Shares

DOUGLAS J CORNILLE, the CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC of $BRBR, sold 3,192 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $239,814. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,836 shares of this class of $BRBR stock.
$BRBR Insider Trading Activity
$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 368,334 shares for an estimated $28,089,135.
- ROBIN SINGH (CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFCR PNC) sold 4,157 shares for an estimated $312,356
- DOUGLAS J CORNILLE (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC) sold 3,192 shares for an estimated $239,814
$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,685,525 shares (+284.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,987,453
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,121,691 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,508,199
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,051,087 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,188,894
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 898,885 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,721,995
- UBS GROUP AG added 813,487 shares (+633.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,288,110
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 798,503 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,159,216
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 724,337 shares (+73.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,571,549
$BRBR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRBR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
$BRBR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRBR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BRBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 02/04/2025
- Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $83.0 on 11/19/2024
- Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 10/16/2024
