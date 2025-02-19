Insider Sale: Chief Growth Officer of $KRMN Sells 72,727 Shares

Stephanie Sawhill, the Chief Growth Officer of $KRMN, sold 72,727 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,599,994. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 628,939 shares of this class of $KRMN stock.

$KRMN Insider Trading Activity

$KRMN insiders have traded $KRMN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPACECO SPV LP TCFIII sold 9,686,678 shares for an estimated $213,106,916

ANTHONY KOBLINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 381,819 shares for an estimated $8,400,018 .

. STEPHANIE SAWHILL (Chief Growth Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

JONATHAN BEAUDOIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

MICHAEL WILLIS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

