Insider Sale: Chief Growth Officer of $HNST Sells 31,234 Shares

Katherine Barton, the Chief Growth Officer of $HNST, sold 31,234 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $153,358. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 954,561 shares of this class of $HNST stock.

$HNST Insider Trading Activity

$HNST insiders have traded $HNST stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARED ABACUS, LP THC sold 2,300,000 shares for an estimated $8,050,000

JESSICA WARREN sold 465,000 shares for an estimated $3,510,750

BRENDAN SHEEHEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 208,183 shares for an estimated $1,562,954 .

. CARLA VERNON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 65,176 shares for an estimated $462,749

KATHERINE BARTON (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,118 shares for an estimated $322,935 .

. STEPHEN WINCHELL (EVP, Operations and R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,123 shares for an estimated $227,573 .

. ANDREA TURNER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $212,250

DAVID LORETTA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 27,004 shares for an estimated $191,728

JAMES D WHITE sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,750

JONATHAN MAYLE (SVP, Customer Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,332 shares for an estimated $153,057 .

. THOMAS STERNWEIS (SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat.) sold 1,515 shares for an estimated $10,756

$HNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $HNST stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

