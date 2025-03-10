Insider Sale: Chief Growth Officer of $HNST Sells 31,234 Shares

Katherine Barton, the Chief Growth Officer of $HNST, sold 31,234 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $153,358. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 954,561 shares of this class of $HNST stock.
$HNST Insider Trading Activity
$HNST insiders have traded $HNST stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHARED ABACUS, LP THC sold 2,300,000 shares for an estimated $8,050,000
- JESSICA WARREN sold 465,000 shares for an estimated $3,510,750
- BRENDAN SHEEHEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 208,183 shares for an estimated $1,562,954.
- CARLA VERNON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 65,176 shares for an estimated $462,749
- KATHERINE BARTON (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,118 shares for an estimated $322,935.
- STEPHEN WINCHELL (EVP, Operations and R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,123 shares for an estimated $227,573.
- ANDREA TURNER sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $212,250
- DAVID LORETTA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 27,004 shares for an estimated $191,728
- JAMES D WHITE sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,750
- JONATHAN MAYLE (SVP, Customer Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,332 shares for an estimated $153,057.
- THOMAS STERNWEIS (SVP, Enterprise Dev. & Strat.) sold 1,515 shares for an estimated $10,756
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HNST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $HNST stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. removed 9,350,728 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,800,545
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,421,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,714,078
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,309,349 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,003,788
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,049,981 shares (+589.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,206,368
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,470,924 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,251,198
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,386,961 shares (+869.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,611,639
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,052,305 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,292,473
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.